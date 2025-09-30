Catholic World News

NY Supreme Court tosses parishioners’ lawsuit against Buffalo diocese

September 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The New York State Supreme Court ruled that it lacked the authority to intervene in a dispute between parishioners and the Diocese of Buffalo.

Parishioners from nine parishes slated for closure or merger filed suit against the diocese after the diocese announced that its parishes would contribute a collective $80 million toward its $150 million bankruptcy settlement with abuse victims. Attorneys for the parishes argued that the mandatory contributions would lead to the destruction of the parish corporations.

