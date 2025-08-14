Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese, 9 parishes face off before State Supreme Court

August 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Attorneys for the Diocese of Buffalo and nine parishes slated for closure or merger argued their cases before the New York State Supreme Court.

Following a lawsuit filed by laity, the court, in July, temporarily halted the transfer of funds from five of the parishes to the diocese for a bankruptcy settlement.

In June, the diocese announced that its parishes would contribute a collective $80 million toward the its recent $150 million bankruptcy settlement with abuse victims. In their latest arguments before the court, attorneys for the parishes argued that the mandatory contributions would lead to the destruction of the parish corporations, while attorneys for the diocese argued that the parishes’ failure to take part in the settlement would expose them to significant liability from abuse suits.

