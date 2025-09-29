Catholic World News

The Catechism protects us from individualism and discord, Pope tells catechists

September 29, 2025

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Square on September 28 and told the 20,000 catechists in attendance that the Catechism of the Catholic Church is “the ‘travel guidebook’ that protects us from individualism and discord, because it attests to the faith of the entire Catholic Church.”

The Mass was the culmination of the three-day Jubilee of Catechists, one of the events of the 2025 jubilee year. During his homily, Pope Leo reflected on the rich man and Lazarus (Luke 16:19-31), the Gospel reading of the day’s Mass.

“If the rich man in the Gospel had shown charity to Lazarus, he would have done good not only for the poor man but also for himself,” the Pope preached. “If that nameless man had faith, God would have saved him from all torment. But his attachment to worldly riches robbed him of the hope for the true and eternal good.”

“When we too are tempted by greed and indifference, the many ‘Lazaruses’ of today remind us of Jesus’ words,” the Pontiff continued. “They serve as an effective catechesis for us, especially during this Jubilee, which is for all a time of conversion and forgiveness, of commitment to justice, and of sincere search for peace.”

Pope Leo also spoke of the importance of parents, “our first catechists.”

“Just as we learned our mother tongue, so too the proclamation of the faith cannot be delegated to someone else; it happens where we live, above of all in our homes, around the family table,” he preached. “When there is a voice, a gesture, a face that leads to Christ, the family experiences the beauty of the Gospel.”

During the Mass, the Pontiff installed 39 people from 16 nations in the ministry of catechist. Among them were two officials of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

