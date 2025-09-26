Catholic World News

20,000 expected at Jubilee of Catechists

September 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Twenty thousand pilgrims from 115 countries are expected in Rome for the Jubilee of Catechists.

The jubilee, one of the events of the 2025 jubilee year, begins on September 26 and culminates in Mass in St. Peter’s Square on September 28.

