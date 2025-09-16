Catholic World News

Pope Leo calls for ‘theology of wisdom,’ cites examples of Augustine, Aquinas, Rosmini

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in a conference organized by the Pontifical Academy of Theology, Pope Leo XIV called for a “theology of wisdom” and cited the examples of St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Blessed Antonio Rosmini.

A theology of wisdom follows “the model developed by the great Fathers and Masters of antiquity. Because of their docility to the Spirit, they knew how to unite faith and reason, reflection, prayer and practice,” Pope Leo said. “Theology is the wisdom, therefore, that opens up greater existential horizons, dialoguing with science, philosophy, art and all human experience. The theologian is a person who lives out, in his or her theological work, a missionary fervor.”

In his address, the Pope also referred to the conference’s theme (“Creation, Nature, Environment for a World of Peace”). “You have reflected on issues of urgent relevance, which are very dear to me, just as they were to my venerable predecessors Saint John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis,” Pope Leo said. “Environmental sustainability and the care of creation are essential commitments to ensure the survival of the human race.”

