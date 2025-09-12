Catholic World News

Pontifical academy hosts conference on ecology and peace

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Theology is hosting a two-day conference, “Creato, Natura, Ambiente, per un Mondo di Pace” [Creation, Nature, Environment for a World of Peace].

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, are among the speakers at the conference, which concludes with Mass celebrated in a chapel of St. Peter’s Basilica by Bishop Antonio Staglianò, the academy’s president.

