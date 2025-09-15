Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin hopes for ‘new perspective on a new world’

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, encouraged participants in a Vatican conference to work to build a different planet.

In his keynote address to the Pontifical Academy of Theology’s conference on “Creation, Nature, Environment for a World of Peace,” Cardinal Parolin said that “the current worrying historical context is, unfortunately, characterized by conflict, selfishness, indifference, and the inability to listen to others, to see the great opportunities that open up to us through the simple act of collaborating together, interacting with mutual respect and in the responsible awareness that, as clearly stated in Laudato Si’, everything is interconnected.”

“The harmony between the Creator, humanity, and all of creation has been destroyed because we claimed to take God’s place, refusing to recognize ourselves as limited creatures,” he continued. “What we need is a new perspective on a new world, capable of carefully reading the challenges and signs of the times that can contribute to peace by stimulating social dialogue.”

