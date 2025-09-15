Catholic World News

Be builders of bridges, Pope says during conversation with new bishops

September 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following his September 11 address to 192 recently ordained bishops, Pope Leo XIV fielded questions. The Vatican published a summary of the Pope’s answers the following day.

Synodality is “a style of Church, of listening and of a common search for the mission to which we are called,” Pope Leo said, as he advised bishops to “be builders of bridges,” rather than closing oneself off in one’s own group.

The Pontiff also addressed questions about mercy, social media, formation, mission, and youth, according to the summary of his remarks. Pope Leo told the bishops that the spiritual thirst of youth is not satisfied “in the typical experiences of our parishes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!