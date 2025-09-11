Catholic World News

Bishop’s role is to serve the people, Pope emphasizes

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on September 11 with bishops from around the world who have been ordained in the past year, and reminded them of “the gift you have received not for yourselves, but to serve the cause of the Gospel.”

The Pope emphasized that “the bishop is a servant; the bishop is called to serve the faith of the people.” At times, he continued, that service requires a display of fortitude in leadership:

The crisis of faith and its transmission, together with the hardships related to ecclesial belonging and practice, invite us to rediscover the passion and courage for a new proclamation of the Gospel.

