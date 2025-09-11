Catholic World News

Cardinal launches Earth Partner exhibit for Borgo Laudato Si’

September 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fabio Baggio, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, took part in a September 9 Vatican press conference inaugurating the Earth Partner Exhibition at Borgo Laudato Sì, the new ecological area at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo.

The Earth Partner Prize honors climate-focused art. The three-week exhibition features prize winners and finalists.

“When we speak of salvation, we speak of integral salvation,” said Cardinal Baggio. “I want to recall Genesis, chapters 1 and 2, which calls us to have two awarenesses: the awareness that everything we enjoy is not our property, and the awareness that it is our responsibility to take care of it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!