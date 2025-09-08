Catholic World News

Pontiff dedicates Laudato Si’ Village

September 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV inaugurated the 135-acre Borgo Laudato Si’ [Laudato Si’ Village] at Castel Gandolfo on September 5 (video).

The village is “one of the Church’s initiatives aimed at fulfilling this vocation to be protectors of God’s handiwork: a demanding but beautiful and fascinating task, which represents a major aspect of the Christian experience,” the Pope said.

Named after Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical letter, the village includes gardens and farmland. “In every activity, biodiversity preservation and harmonious interaction between human beings and nature are deemed very important,” according to its website.

