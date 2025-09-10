Catholic World News

Care for creation, bishop urges following landslide in Sudan

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: After a landslide destroyed the village of Tarasin, Sudan, a bishop in neighboring South Sudan called for the care of creation.

“The landslide was not simply a natural disaster,” said Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio; rather, its causes are found in “environmental destruction, the chaos of war, and the world’s indifference to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.”

“Now, more than ever, we must encourage all people of faith to unite across religious and regional boundaries to respond to climate-related disasters, promote peace, and care for creation as custodians of God’s earth,” the prelate said.

A September 2 papal telegram expressed the Pontiff’s prayers and condolences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

