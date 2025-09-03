Catholic World News

Pontiff mourns Sudanese landslide victims

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram of condolence in the Holy Father’s name to the bishop of El-Obeid, Sudan, after a landslide destroyed the village of Tarasin.

In his September 2 telegram, Cardinal Parolin wrote that Pope Leo was “praying especially for the eternal rest of the dead, for those who mourn their loss, and for the rescue of the many persons still missing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

