Plead with God to stop ‘pandemic of arms’: papal prayer for child victims in Minnesota, elsewhere

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV recalled the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting (CWN coverage), Pope Leo XIV said on August 31 that “our prayers for the victims of the tragic shooting during a school Mass in the American State of Minnesota include the countless children killed and injured every day around the world.”

“Let us plead God to stop the pandemic of arms, large and small, which infects our world,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “May our Mother Mary, the Queen of Peace, help us to fulfil the prophecy of Isaiah: ‘They shall beat their swords into ploughshares and their spears into pruning hooks’” (Is. 2:4).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

