Mass shooting during Mass at Catholic school in Mineapolis

August 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At least two children were killed, and another 17 people wounded, when a shooter opened fire on the congregation at a Mass being celebrated at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on August 27.

The shooter was identified as Robin Westman, a young man who had chosen to live as a woman, and who posted a disturbing hate-laced manifesto online before the massacre, in which he announced “I am not well.” After shooting through the windows of the school, he shot himself, and died of the wound.

Pope Leo XIV sent a message to Archbishop Bernard Hebba of Minneapolis expressing “his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

