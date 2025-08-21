Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Bernard of Clairvaux

August 21, 2025

At the conclusion of his August 20 general audience, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to St. Bernard of Clairvaux.

“Today we celebrate the feast of Saint Bernard of Clairvaux, a great Doctor of the Church and a sublime cantor of Our Lady,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall. “He is a man who inspired peace around him, showing how to live the Gospel. May his example guide you on your daily journey.”

The Vatican omitted these words of the Pontiff from its English translation of his remarks.

