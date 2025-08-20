Catholic World News

Christ’s love endures through every betrayal, Pope tells audience

August 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on August 20, Pope Leo XIV said that at the Last Supper, Jesus shows how “God does everything—absolutely everything—to reach us, even in the hour when we reject Him.”

The Pope spoke about the gesture in which Jesus offered a morsel to Judas, who would betray Him. This, the Pontiff remarked, was “love’s last attempt not to give up.” Jesus already knew that Judas would betray Him, but this gesture shows that “every betrayal can become an opportunity for salvation, if it is chosen as a space for greater love.”

Pope Leo encouraged the faithful to recognize the depth of Christ’s love: “a love that does not cease in the face of rejection, disappointment, even ingratitude.” As Jesus continues to love us, the Pope concluded, we should strive to continue loving others, even when they have hurt or harmed us.

