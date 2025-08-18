Catholic World News

Burn with ‘fire’ of God’s love, Pope says at Mass and lunch with the poor

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On August 17, Pope Leo XIV celebrated Sunday Mass at the Shrine of Santa Maria della Rotonda in Albano (Italian homily) before dining with 110 poor and homeless persons at nearby Castel Gandolfo (video).

“Let us not leave the Lord outside of our churches, our homes or our lives,” Pope Leo preached during Mass. “Rather, let us welcome him in the poor—and then we will make peace even with our own poverty, the kind we fear and deny when we seek comfort and security at all costs.”

Referring to the Gospel reading of the day (Luke 12:49-53), the Pope also preached that the fire that Christ brings is “the fire of love --- a love that stoops to serve, that responds to indifference with care and to arrogance with gentleness; the fire of goodness, which doesn’t cost like weapons do, but freely renews the world.”

