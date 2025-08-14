Catholic World News

100 homeless, poor persons to dine with Pope at Castel Gandolfo

August 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: One hundred poor people, many of them homeless, will dine with Pope Leo XIV at Castel Gandolfo on August 17 following his Sunday Mass and Angelus address.

Alessio Rossi, director of Caritas in the Diocese of Albano, said that he suggested the idea to his bishop, Bishop Vincenzo Viva, who in turn discussed the idea with the Pope.

“A number of homeless guests told us they are eager to talk with him, to share their life stories and hardships,” said Alessi. “They’re ready—and very moved.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

