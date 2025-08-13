Catholic World News

German police close abuse probe against Indian bishop

August 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on The News Minute (Bangalore)

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the statute of limitations, German police ended their investigation into abuse allegations against Bishop Karnam Dhaman Kumar, MSFS, of Nalgonda, India.

The Diocese of Münster barred the bishop from visiting there in June. Bishop Kumar, appointed a bishop last year by Pope Francis, ministered in Münster during the years of the alleged abuse (2005 to 2007).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!