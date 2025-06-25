Catholic World News

German diocese bars Indian bishop due to abuse charge

June 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Münster has declined to allow a visit by Bishop Karnam Dhaman Kumar of Nalgonda, India, because of a sex-abuse complant.

Bishop Kumar, who was appointed to his current post by Pope Francis last year, had previously served in the Münster diocese. He was scheduled to visit the parish to which he had been assigned, but an abuse complaint, filed in March of this year, prompted the diocese to refuse permission.

The diocese has referred the complaint to both civil and ecclesiastical authorities for investigation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!