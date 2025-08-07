Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese cuts 22% of chancery staff

August 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo is eliminating 22% of diocesan office positions, less than four months after reaching a $150-million settlement with abuse victims amid bankruptcy proceedings.

The elimination of 18 positions reflects “the extreme sacrifices we have required of our entire Catholic Family in together fulfilling our primary obligations to victim-survivors and concluding the Diocese’s bankruptcy status,” said Bishop Michael Fisher.

The upstate New York diocese ranks in the bottom 10% in the nation in its ratio of seminarians to Catholics and its ratio of infant baptisms to Catholics.

