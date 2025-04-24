Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese reaches $150-million settlement with abuse victims

April 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has reached a tentative settlement with abuse victims, agreeing to a $150 million payment that could allow the diocese to emerge from bankruptcy.

The settlement has been approved by victims’ representatives, the diocese said. It must still be approved by a vote of victims and by the bankruptcy court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu24 April
Easter

Thursday within the Octave of Easter

Image for Thursday within the Octave of Easter

Alleluia Verse, Ps 118:24:This is the day the LORD has made; let us be glad and rejoice in it. "Jesus himself stood among them and said to them, 'Peace be with you!'" The Gospel tells of an appearance of Jesus in the…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: