Flood Peru with the Good News of Christ, Pope asks young people

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a Spanish-language address to a group of Peruvian pilgrims attending the Jubilee of Youth, Pope Leo reflected on the parables of the mustard seed and of leaven, mentioned in the Gospel reading of the day.

“In these days of joy of the Jubilee of Young People, all of you will have the beautiful experience of feeling part of the People of God, part of the universal Church, which encompasses and embraces the whole earth, without distinction of race, language or nation; spreading like the mustard bush and fermenting like yeast,” Pope Leo said to the pilgrims during the July 28 audience in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

“I would like you to keep everything you experience during these days in your hearts, but not to keep it only for yourselves,” the Pope continued. “I would like you to flood those lands with the joy and strength of the Gospel, with the Good News of Jesus Christ, when you return to Peru.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

