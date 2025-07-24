Catholic World News

500,000 young people expected in Rome next week for Jubilee of Youth

July 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A half million young people from 146 countries are expected in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth, which takes place from July 28 to August 3. It will likely be the largest event of the 2025 jubilee year, which has already attracted 17 million pilgrims to Rome.

Church and civil officials discussed the upcoming event at a July 23 press conference (video).

Pope Leo XIV will join the young people—including 3,500 from the United States—at Tor Vergata (video) for an August 2 evening prayer vigil and an August 3 outdoor Mass.

