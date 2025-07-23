Catholic World News

3,500 US youth expected in Rome for jubilee

July 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: 3,500 young people from the United States are expected in Rome for the upcoming Jubilee of Young People.

The young pilgrims from the United States will take part in a July 30 gathering in the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls; the US bishops’ conference will livestream the event.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

