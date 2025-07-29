Catholic World News

Pope mourns Congo church attack

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a French-language telegram in the Holy Father’s name to the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s episcopal conference following a terrorist attack on a parish there.

Pope Leo, said Cardinal Parolin, learned of the attack “with consternation and profound sorrow” and assured local Christians of his closeness and prayers.

“This tragedy further calls upon us to work for the comprehensive human development of the wounded population of this region,” Cardinal Parolin wrote in his July 28 telegram. “His Holiness implores God that the blood of these martyrs may be a seed of peace, reconciliation, brotherhood, and love for all the Congolese people.”

