Terrorist massacre at Congo Catholic church

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At least 34 people were killed when Islamic terrorists attacked a Catholic church in the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 27.

The church in Komanda—in the eastern Ituri province—was apparently the main focus of the attack, but several houses and shops were also torched. Five other deaths were reported in an earlier attack in a neighboring village.

Authorities attribute the killings to the Allied Democratic Force, a group backed by the Islamic State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

