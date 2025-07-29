Catholic World News

Pontiff renews call for peace negotiations

July 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his July 27 Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV called for “negotiations aimed at securing a future of peace for all peoples, and for the rejection of anything that might jeopardize it.”

After offering prayers for victims of the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict and of violence in southern Syria, Pope Leo said, “I am following with great concern the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the civilian population is suffering from severe hunger and remains exposed to violence and death. I renew my heartfelt appeal for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the full respect of humanitarian law.”

“Every human person possesses an inherent dignity, bestowed by God himself,” he added. “I urge all parties involved in conflicts to recognize this dignity and to end every action that violates it.”

