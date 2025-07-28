Catholic World News

God the Father ‘never turns his back on us when we come to him,’ Pope tells pilgrims

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Luke 11:1-13), Pope Leo XIV said on July 27 that Christ speaks about “the characteristics of God’s fatherhood through vivid images: that of a man who gets up in the middle of the night to assist a friend in welcoming an unexpected visitor; and that of a parent who is concerned about giving good things to his children.”

“God never turns his back on us when we come to him, even if we arrive late to knock at his door, perhaps after mistakes, missed opportunities, failures,” Pope Leo told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday Angelus address. “The Lord always listens to us when we pray to him. If he sometimes responds in ways or at times that are difficult to understand, it is because he acts with wisdom and providence, which are beyond our understanding.”

“When we recite the Our Father, in addition to celebrating the grace of being children of God, we also express our commitment to responding to this gift by loving one another as brothers and sisters in Christ,” the Pope added, concluding:

Dear brothers and sisters, today’s liturgy invites us, through prayer and charity, to feel loved and to love as God loves us: with openness, discretion, mutual concern, and without deceit. Let us ask Mary to help us respond to this call, so that we may manifest the sweetness of the Father’s face.

