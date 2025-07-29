Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister,’ in Mexico, notes Pope’s commitment to multilateralism, pays tribute to martyrs

July 29, 2025

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, underscored Pope Leo XIV’s commitment to multilateralism during an address delivered at the apostolic nunciature in Mexico.

“Pope Leo deeply believes in multilateralism, not as an abstract bureaucracy, but as a tool to ensure that no nation, no people, no cry of the poor is ignored,” Archbishop Gallagher said during his July 25 address. “When we listen—truly listen—to those who suffer, the displaced, the exploited, migrants, and the families of the disappeared, we begin to see the face of Christ in them. And only then can politics be formulated not as an exercise of power, but as an act of justice.”

Later, on July 27, Archbishop Gallagher celebrated Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe and paid tribute to the Mexican martyrs of the early twentieth century.

“In the face of harsh persecution, the faithful stood firm.” he said. “We cannot fail to remember the faithful Catholics of the early 20th century—priests and laypeople alike—who gave their lives for religious freedom.”

During his homily, Archbishop Gallagher also reflected on the famed 1531 Marian apparition to St. Juan Diego.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, he preached, “unites what the world tries to divide. Her tilma bears not only her image, but her solidarity with the suffering and the marginalized. We are called not just to admire Our Lady, but to imitate her radical openness to God’s plan.”

Earlier during Archbishop Gallagher’s visit to Mexico, the government invited Pope Leo to visit the nation.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!