Catholic World News

Mexican government invites Pontiff to visit nation

July 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on El Sol de México

CWN Editor's Note: President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on July 24 that the Mexican interior minister would extend an invitation to Pope Leo XIV to visit the nation.

The president made her announcement prior to a meeting between the interior minister and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, who is currently visiting Mexico.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!