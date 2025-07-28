Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah: ‘Do not profane France, for it is holy ground’

July 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a solemn Mass marking the 400th anniversary of the apparition of St. Anne in Sainte-Anne-d’Auray, Cardinal Robert Sarah preached that “God has chosen France to be as it were a holy land, a land set apart for Him.”

“Do not profane France with your barbaric and inhuman laws that promote death, when God wills life,” said Cardinal Sarah, whom Pope Leo XIV appointed as his envoy for the occasion. “Do not profane France, for it is holy ground, a land reserved for God.”

The prefect emeritus of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments continued:

Our first task is to adore and glorify God ... There are sacred places, places set apart for God, chosen by God—these places must not be profaned by any activity other than prayer, silence, and the liturgy. Our churches are not theatres, nor concert halls, nor venues for cultural or recreational events. The church is the house of God ...



Your baptized soul is a sacred place—do not profane it by giving it over to disordered passions and to the spirit of the world ... It is time for you to go to confession: confess the sins you have committed in word or in deed, by night or by day; confess now, in this favorable time, and on the day of salvation receive the heavenly treasure.

