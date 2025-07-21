Catholic World News

Naming Cardinal Sarah as envoy, Pope recalls French apparition of St. Anne

July 21, 2025

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a Latin-language letter dated June 25 and released July 19, Pope Leo XIV named Cardinal Robert Sarah as his envoy to the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the apparition of St. Anne in Sainte-Anne-d’Auray, France.

Describing Cardinal Sarah as “endowed with learning and piety,” as well as a “zealous, diligent, and eminent worker in the vineyard of the Lord.” Pope Leo wrote that “St. Anne, mother of the most sweet Blessed Virgin Mary, appeared miraculously to the farmer Ivoni Nicolazic, so that the faith of the Armorica people might be enkindled with a renewing spiritual flame.” (Armorica is a reference to the people of the region.)

“A small chapel was built, which, due to the frequent gathering of devotees, became a notable shrine dedicated to St. Anne d’Auray and, over time, a much-desired place for countless pilgrims,” the Pope added.

The 400th anniversary celebrations at the shrine will take place on July 25 and 26.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

