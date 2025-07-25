Catholic World News

Body of Blessed Frassati, relic of Blessed Acutis’s heart will be in Rome for Jubilee of Youth

July 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The coffin of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati (1901-1925) is being transferred from Turin to the Basilica of Santa Maria sopra Minerva in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth, which begins on July 28.

In addition, a first-class pericardium relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) will be venerated in the Church of San Marcello al Corso.

A half million young people from 146 countries are expected in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth. Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to canonize the two blesseds on September 7.

