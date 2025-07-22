Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin laments destruction of Gaza, starvation of its population

July 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with an Italian news program, the Secretary of State of His Holiness lamented “war without limits” in Gaza.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin said, “How can a population like that of Gaza be destroyed and starved like this? Many boundaries have already been crossed.”

Cardinal Parolin welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s phone call to Pope Leo XIV following the Israeli military strike on Gaza’s Catholic parish. Cardinal Parolin called for a “serious” investigation into incident, adding:

Let’s take the time needed to truly understand what happened—whether it really was a mistake, something which can legitimately be doubted, or whether there was a deliberate intent to strike a Christian church, knowing how Christians serve as a moderating force in the Middle East, including in relations between Palestinians and Jews.



If that’s the case, it would mean that once again, there’s an intention to eliminate any element that might help lead to at least a ceasefire, and eventually, peace.

