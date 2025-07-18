Catholic World News

Pope and Netanyahu talk after attack on Gaza church

July 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV spoke at length with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 18, the day after shells from and Israeli tank killed three people and injured several others at the only Catholic parish in Gaza.

During the telephone conversation, which lasted more than an hour, the Pope renewed his appeal for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to end bloodshed in Gaza. “He again expressed his concern about the tragic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose children, elderly and sick are paying an agonizing price,” the Vatican reported. He also stressed the need to protect the security of sacred sites and houses of worship throughout the Holy Land.

Pope Leo placed a call the same day to Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, who was visiting the devastated Holy Family parish in Gaza.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!