Catholic World News

NY Supreme Court halts payments to Buffalo abuse fund amid parish merger dispute

July 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Following a lawsuit filed by laity, the New York State Supreme Court has temporary halted the transfer of funds from five parishes to the diocese toward a bankruptcy settlement.

In June, the diocese announced that its parishes would contribute a collective $80 million toward the diocese’s recent $150 million bankruptcy settlement with abuse victims, and that parishes would be required to make their allotted contributions by July 15.

The court’s injunction affects only the five parishes—all slated for closure—for which the laity filed the lawsuit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!