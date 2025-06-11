Catholic World News

Buffalo’s parishes to contribute $80M toward bankruptcy settlement by July 15

June 11, 2025

Parishes in the Diocese of Buffalo, New York, will contribute $80 million toward the diocese’s recent $150 million bankruptcy settlement, the upstate New York diocese said in a June 9 statement.

“Contribution percentages range from 10 percent to 80 percent of each parish’s unrestricted cash with the highest percentage being applied to parishes scheduled to be closed or merged,” the diocese stated. “All payments are required to be received by the Diocese by July 15, 2025, and will be held in reserve until the settlement is confirmed by the federal bankruptcy court.”

“As we have maintained throughout this protracted process, the participation of the entire Catholic family is necessary to bring to a close this painful chapter of our Diocese and achieve a level of restitution that is owed to the many who have had to carry the tremendous burden of physical, emotional and spiritual harm of sexual abuse throughout their lives,” said Bishop Michael Fisher.

Diocesan communications director Joe Martone told OSV News that “there’s just a lot of anger toward the Church about our past sins, and we could never apologize enough for what went on.”

Referring to 891 abuse allegations, he added, “We’re just trying to take care of this now and trying to move beyond bankruptcy and get settlement for these people. Not that it provides closure for them, but at least (they) get some recompense.”

