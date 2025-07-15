Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for peace

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his July 13 Angelus address (CWN coverage), Pope Leo expressed hope that through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, “we will become artisans of peace every day of our lives.”

“Brothers and sisters, let us not forget to pray for peace and for all those who, because of violence or war, find themselves in a state of suffering and need,” he added.

