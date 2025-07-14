Catholic World News

Jesus shows us the meaning of the love necessary for eternal life, Pontiff tells pilgrims

July 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on Luke 10:25-27, the beginning verses of the Gospel reading of the day, Pope Leo XIV said on July 13 that “Jesus tells us that, in order to receive God’s gift [of eternal life], we must do his will. It is written in the Law: ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart,’ and ‘your neighbor as yourself.’”

“Brothers and sisters, let us look to Jesus,” the Pope told pilgrims who had gathered in Castel Gandolfo for his Sunday Angelus address. “He shows us the meaning of authentic love for God and for others. It is a love that is generous, not possessive; a love that forgives without question; a love that reaches out and never abandons others.”

“Each of us can and should become a neighbor to all whom we meet,” the Pope continued. “Imitating the example of Jesus, the Saviour of the world, we too are called to bring consolation and hope, above all to those who are experiencing discouragement and disappointment.”

