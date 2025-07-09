Catholic World News

Australian bishop steps aside while denying abuse claim

July 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers of Sydney, Australia, has stepped aside from his duties after the plaintiff in a civil suit alleged he had committed “historical abuse”.

“Bishop Umbers emphatically denies the allegation,” the Archdiocese of Sydney said in a statement. “In conformity with the archdiocesan protocol for managing safeguarding complaints and relevant legislation, Bishop Umbers has agreed to stand aside from public ministry while this allegation is investigated.”

The New South Wales police said in a statement that “we have not received any notification” from the archdiocese, adding, “Without a victim statement or complainant, police can’t investigate.”

