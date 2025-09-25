Catholic World News

Australian bishop returns to ministry after abuse claim ‘not sustained’

September 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers of Sydney, Australia, returned to ministry after an abuse allegation was “not sustained.”

“The report from the independent investigator highlighted information given by the complainant that was inconsistent with other evidence obtained and therefore, the investigator could not be satisfied that the alleged conduct occurred,” Father Samuel Lynch, the archdiocesan vicar general, wrote in an email.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

