Papal condolences for Texas flood victims, encouragement to pray for peace

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to floods in central Texas, Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences at the conclusion of his July 6 Angelus address to “all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters, who were at the summer camp, in the disaster caused by flooding of the Guadalupe River.”

Pope Leo then told the pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square that “peace is a desire of all peoples, and it is the sorrowful cry of those torn apart by war. Let us ask the Lord to touch the hearts and inspire the minds of those who govern, that the violence of weapons be replaced by the pursuit of dialogue.”

