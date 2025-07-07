Catholic World News

Pope Leo: ‘Become joyful laborers in God’s Kingdom’ by prioritizing prayer

July 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his July 6 Angelus address that “we need laborers who are eager to work in the mission field, loving disciples who bear witness to the Kingdom of God in all places” (video).

Reflecting on the Gospel reading at Sunday Mass (Luke 10:1-12, 17-20), Pope Leo said that “there are few who are ready, on a daily basis, to labor in God’s harvest, cultivating the seed of the Gospel in their own hearts in order then to share it in their families, places of work or study, their social contexts and with those in need.”

To do so, the Pope continued, “we do not need too many theoretical ideas about pastoral plans. Instead, we need to pray to the Lord of the harvest. Priority must be given, then, to our relationship with the Lord and to cultivating our dialogue with him.

“In this way,” Pope Leo explained, “he will make us his laborers and send us into the field of the world to bear witness to his Kingdom.”

