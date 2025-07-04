Catholic World News

Video released for July papal prayer intention

July 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (YouTube)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a video for the July 2025 papal prayer intention (for training in discernment). The video includes a prayer to the Holy Spirit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

