July papal prayer intention: for formation in discernment

July 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The June papal prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “let us pray that we might again learn how to discern, to know how to choose paths of life and reject everything that leads us away from Christ and the Gospel.”

Papal prayer intentions are customarily announced a year in advance and are retained by the new Pontiff following his predecessor’s death.

