Papal video highlights devotion to the Sacred Heart

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network has released a video for the June papal prayer intention (that the world might grow in compassion).

“Let us pray that each one of us might find consolation in a personal relationship with Jesus, and from his Heart, learn to have compassion on the world,” Pope Leo said in the video.

Following the Pope’s words, a woman in the video read a prayer to the Heart of Jesus. A communique from the Holy See Press Office suggests, but does not state explicitly, that Pope Leo wrote the prayer. Vatican News, the agency of the Dicastery for Communication, stated that the prayer is an “original prayer” and noted that June is the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

