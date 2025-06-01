Action Alert!
June papal prayer intention: that the world might grow in compassion

June 01, 2025

Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The June papal prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “let us pray that each one of us might find consolation in a personal relationship with Jesus, and from his Heart, learn to have compassion on the world.”

Papal prayer intentions are customarily announced a year in advance and are retained by the new Pontiff following his predecessor’s death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

