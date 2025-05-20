Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin in New York: Holy See reaffirms ‘unwavering support’ for UN’s mission

May 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, traveled to New York to speak at a UN reception in honor of the election of Pope Leo XIV.

“Pope Leo, in his first days as the Successor of Peter, has expressed his deep commitment to building bridges, underscoring the need to meet, dialogue and negotiate,” Cardinal Parolin said during the May 19 reception, held the day after the Pope’s installation Mass. “The Holy See reaffirms its unwavering support for the mission of the United Nations to be a forum where States engage in dialogue, bringing forth the voices of their peoples, and where solutions to humanity’s greatest challenges are forged.”

“The Holy See, under [Pope Leo’s] leadership, pledges to work alongside you, the representatives of the nations, to promote human dignity, protect the vulnerable, and build bridges where mistrust might otherwise prevail,” Cardinal Parolin added. “The Holy See, committed to truth and justice, will continue to offer its moral voice in defense of the poor and those in need, and in the pursuit of peace and integral human development.”

